Int’l Building Expo 2023 slated for August

The government has announced that preparations are underway for the 2023 International Building Exposition slated for August.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal made the announcement during a recent event in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

“We are preparing to host the building expo this year…We will have the launching of the event soon,” he disclosed.

The anticipated event follows the success of last year’s exposition, which was organised by the housing ministry and attracted over 100,000 local and overseas visitors.

The four-day event was held at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, and featured the participation of 356 local, regional, and international companies.

One of the main attractions at the exposition was the model homes, which provided visitors with a glimpse of the various housing options available to Guyanese.

These included low-income, middle-income, and young professional homes developed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), as well as two units from private investors.

Another high point of the event was the CHPA’s ‘Dream Realised’ exercise which saw close to 5,000 persons receiving house lots.

In addition, a 3D printing technology for home construction was highlighted as a promising innovation in the industry.

Guyana held its first building expo in August 2010. It was an initiative by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, while he was housing minister, aimed at creating linkages between local businesses and other regional and international companies. [Department of Public Information]

