National Democracy Award to be unveiled on October 5

The Guyana Government will soon be introducing the Order of Democracy – a national award to recognise all the custodians of democracy and those who fought for democracy during the controversial five months after the March 2, 2020.

During his recent press conference, President Ali had revealed that the award will be unveiled in Guyana on October 5.

In March 2021, one year after the historic March 2, 2020 General and Regional elections in Guyana, President Ali had announced the introduction of the ‘Order of Democracy’.

“I have taken the decision to institute a national award, the Order of Democracy, in recognition of the contributions of those individuals and organizations who defied the riggers and defended our democracy,” Ali had said in his announcement back then.

Following a peaceful polling day, the 2020 elections was protracted for five-months during which there were blatant attempts to rig the results in favour of the then APNU/AFC Administration – an ordeal that was witnessed and condemned by the international community.

With support and pushback from local, regional and international partners, the Ali-led PPP/C was sworn-in into office on August 2, 2020 after the prolonged impasse.

According to President Ali, his party has always been on the right side of democracy in Guyana.

Since the announcement of the Democracy Award over two years ago, no one has ever been conferred with one as yet although Government has honoured a few prominent individuals for their role in ensuring Guyana’s democracy was not undermined.

--- ---