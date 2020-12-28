National Assembly meeting to consider approval of $18B Supplementary Budget

The National Assembly is currently meeting to consider the approval of more than $18 Billion Supplementary Budget for 2020.

A $330 Billion was passed in the National Assembly three months ago. The additional $18 Billion is being sought is to cover both capital and current expenditures, including the $25,000 Covid-19 Cash Grant for households.

During an early morning virtual press conference on Monday prior to the sitting of the National Assembly, the Opposition APNU/AFC, indicated that it intends to interrogate the Government on the current sum being sought.