Police Constable crashes ATV into pedestrian

0

A 45-year-old pedestrian was injured on Christmas Day after a police constable lost control of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was driving and it crashed into him.

Police Headquarters in a statement said the accident involving Police Constable Lyle and 45-year-old Shawn Peters occurred on the Den Amstel, Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Enquiries revealed that ATV CJ 3400, owned by the Guyana Police Force, was proceeding at a fast rate of speed. The Police Constable alleged that while he was proceeding, the ATV developed a mechanical problem that caused him to lose control. As a result, he collided with the Back Street, Den Amstel resident.

The pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries to his leg. He was picked up in a conscious state by an ambulance and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

As for the Police constable, a breathalyzer test conducted on him showed that he had .14 and .15 micrograms of his blood alcohol concentration which is above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Investigations are ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR