Police Constable crashes ATV into pedestrian

A 45-year-old pedestrian was injured on Christmas Day after a police constable lost control of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was driving and it crashed into him.

Police Headquarters in a statement said the accident involving Police Constable Lyle and 45-year-old Shawn Peters occurred on the Den Amstel, Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

Enquiries revealed that ATV CJ 3400, owned by the Guyana Police Force, was proceeding at a fast rate of speed. The Police Constable alleged that while he was proceeding, the ATV developed a mechanical problem that caused him to lose control. As a result, he collided with the Back Street, Den Amstel resident.

The pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries to his leg. He was picked up in a conscious state by an ambulance and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

As for the Police constable, a breathalyzer test conducted on him showed that he had .14 and .15 micrograms of his blood alcohol concentration which is above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Investigations are ongoing.