LETTER: NIS needs to get its act together

Dear Editor,

NIS is again in the news regarding its lackadaisical approach in dealing with NIS pensioners, failing to realise that the pensioners kept them in their jobs, therefore NIS employees should be focused on professional public relations.

As an overseas NIS pensioner, I use its website (which is very useless) that caters to chatting with an agent. I tried on several occasions to chat with an agent, to address my concerns; unfortunately, no-one is available. I even sent messages, and still got no response from NIS. What an intolerable situation.

Hopefully, the CEO would take note of these irregularities and try his best to eliminate them.

The other consideration that needs attention is the submission for overseas NIS life certificate, electronically via scan PNG image, which is faster and safer than postage.

Sincerely,

Albert Persaud