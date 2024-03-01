N/A fire suspected to be arson leaves 4 homeless

Four persons are now homeless after a fire flattened two houses and damaged a third in New Amsterdam, Berbice in the wee hours of Friday. Our Berbice correspondent Andrew Carmichael reports that fire investigators are treating the case as an act of arson.

The fire was first seen at about 2:15h at an abandoned building at St. John Street, New Amsterdam.

Mariam France,29, a phlebotomist told investigators that she was awakened by the crashing sounds and as she went to enquire, she saw the abandoned building next door was on fire.

As such she immediately exited her home along with her two children.

According to France, she then contacted the Guyana Fire Service and whilst waiting for them to arrive, the fire had spread to the building she occupied.

Divisional Fire Officer Cortland Harry who was on the scene, later told the media that three fire tenders were put into operation.

He confirmed that the GFS received reports of the fire at about 2:37h and immediately rushed to the scene However, France was not able to save any of her and the children’s belongings.

Residents related that firefighters took some time to arrive and had they arrived there sooner, they might have been able to save France’s home.

Meanwhile, based on investigations thus far, the GFS believes that the fire was purposely set as the unoccupied building was frequented by vagrants.

Police have since made checks for CCTV cameras but none which would have been useful have been found.

