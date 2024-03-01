Five Mile Housing Scheme allottees to identify lands

The first batch of persons, who will soon call the new extension of the Five Mile Housing Scheme in Bartica their home, will soon have the opportunity to select their respective lot numbers, as the initial 150 allocations will be done today.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves are leading a team to Bartica.

Also, some thirty-eight (38) families who have qualified for the Steel and Cement Subsidy initiative will receive their vouchers to aid with the construction of their homes. Several allottees whose Certificate of Title have been processed can also uplift their ownership documents at the outreach.

Several senior officials from the agency’s Housing Administration, Planning and Settlement Development, Community Development and Projects Departments, as well as, the Conveyance and the Surveys Units are on the ground to assist Barticians with various issues affecting them.

While at the outreach, individuals can engage representatives from the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry and Citizens Bank on mortgages and other services.

