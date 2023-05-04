Murdered woman was stabbed 13 times – Police

The woman who was found murdered in a hotel on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) was stabbed some 13 times about her body, according to observations made by detectives.

Dead is 46-year-old Kim Halley of Lamaha Park, Georgetown. Her husband, 50-year-old businessman Junior Halley of Now or Never Village, Mahaicony, ECD has since surrendered to law enforcement officials where he confessed to the crime.

The woman’s bloodied body was discovered by a staff of the Alpha Hotel, Ogle, ECD. She was clad only in a bra and shorts.

The 13 stab wounds were observed about her face, hands, and body. In fact, a wound measuring some 10-inches in width and 5-inches in depth was seen to her neck while the blade from the knife was left tangled in her hair.

The woman’s daughter related that the woman was married to the man (who is her stepfather) but the duo often encountered marital problems. She told detectives that her mother had moved out from the man’s residence some two months ago.

Meanwhile, according to the receptionist at the hotel, the couple had checked in to the hotel together at around 13:45hrs and were given a room on the bottom flat of the building.

However, a gardener related that he saw the suspect in the compound since at around 08:00hrs that day and upon talking to man, discovered that he was waiting on somebody.

The gardener said at around 13:30hrs, he observed the woman arrived in a car which was being driven by another woman.

The man and woman then proceeded into the hotel where they booked a room. The gardener further related that at around 14:30hrs, he was walking through the hotel’s hallway when he heard screams coming from the duo’s room. About 15 minutes after, the suspect exited the room and left the hotel.

Some 15 minutes later, the receptionist passed by the room but discovered that the door was slightly opened. Upon investigating, she found the woman in a pool of blood on the bed.

The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

