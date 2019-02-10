Murder suspect confesses to killing Foulmouth man

A thirty-three-year old man who was being sought for the murder of 32-year-old Cebric Williams of Foulmouth, Essequibo River was apprehended and has since confessed to the heinous crime.

The man, also of Foulmouth was arrested on Friday last and would have given a caution statement to the police. It was reported that on the night in question, the now dead man along with the suspect and his sister was imbibing when an argument broke out over a criminal incident that occurred in 2009.

During the argument, the suspect became annoyed, whipped out a knife and dealt one blow to victim’s neck before fleeing the scene. The injured man was picked up and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man escaped has since been on the run until his arrest on Friday. He is expected to be charged shortly.