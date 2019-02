The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose decomposed body was found on Saturday.

64 year old , Shamlall Ramroop of Bellplaine, Wakenaam Essequibo River was last seen alive on Tuesday last.

His son who identified the body revealed that his father was an alcoholic and might have dies of natural causes since there were no marks of violence about his body.

The body was taken to the Suddie Hospital Mortuary where a post mortem is expected to be performed.