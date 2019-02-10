Skeletal remains of human found in mining camp

The skeletal remains of a human were on Saturday evening discovered in a mining camp at Armu Backdam, Cuyuni River. The remains are suspected to be that of Royo Persaud, the owner of the mining camp.

<<<Inews>>> understands that he the discovery was made by a 37-year-old man who had gone to the mining camp to check on Fraser since he was not seen or heard from for some time.

Upon his arrival at the camp, the remains were found on the ground. The discovery was reported to the police and a team of investigators has since been dispatched to the location.