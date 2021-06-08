Murder convict among Lusignan Prison escapees

Full Press Statement from the Guyana Prison Service

Be informed that on June 8, 2021 at about 07:30 hours during the unlocking of the Lusignan Prison (Quarantine Section) which was supervised by the Duty Officer and four (04) other ranks, it was observed that two (02) prisoners were unaccounted for during the checking of the tally.

The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Lusignan Prison, David Shepherd, Superintendent of Prisons (ag) who immediately ordered a roll call to confirm the information, upon conclusion it was confirmed.

The Emergency Action Plan with the respect of the escaping of inmates was immediately activated. The Director of Prisons (ag) was informed who then informed the Honourable Minister of Home Affairs and the Joint Services Heads.

A Joint Patrol was established in search for the escapees.

The Public is hereby notified that aiding and abetting of escapees is a criminal offence.

Escapees’ Profile

(1) Andrew Chaung

Age- 26

Date of Admission- 2021-04-20

Offence- Break and Enter and Larceny

Remanded

Address- 73 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop W.C.D

Father name- Terry Chung

Address- 47 Bess Village WCD

Mother’s name- Laurine Hall

Address- 73 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop

Next of kin- Laurine Hall

Relationship- Mother

Address- 73 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop

(2) Shazam Kalil (AKA) Boi

Age- 24

Date of Admission- 2016-08-19

Offence- Murder

Sentence- Life (Parole after (24) twenty-four years)

Address- Lot 53 Sheildtown West Bank Berbice

Father’s Name- Kalil Mohamed

Address- Lot 53 Sheildtown West Bank Berbice

Mother’s name- Pulmattie Seetaram

Address- Lot 53 Sheildtown West Bank Berbice

Next of Kin- Kalil Mohamed

Relationship- Father

Address- Lot 53 Sheildstown West Bank Berbice