CDC urges coordinated approach to flood relief

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is encouraging businesses and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that wish to donate towards flood relief efforts to do so through the Coordinated Approach by the Commission.

It has come to the CDC’s attention that some organisations have been visiting affected communities and offering hampers to residents who would have already received hampers provided to their local organs from the CDC for distribution.

Failure to adopt CDC’s Coordinated Approach can lead to relief supplies being directed to households already in receipt.

To date, through its Coordinated Approach, CDC has distributed 15, 580 food hampers and 13,534 cleaning hampers to flood affected households countrywide.

The CDC continues to work with Central Government, Municipalities, RDCs, NDCs, NGOs, the Private Sector and Civil Society to respond to the situation.

Persons and organisations desirous of donating to the Flood Relief Operations can contact the Commission on telephone number 604-9967 to make arrangements.