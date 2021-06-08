5 more Covid deaths; 87 new cases

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the death toll to 416.

The latest fatalities are a 72-year-old woman from Region Four; a 66-year-old man from Region Three; a 56-year-old woman from Region Three; a 70-year-old woman from Region Four; and a 65-year-old man from Region Five.

The country has also recorded 87 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 17,805.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 95 in institutional isolation, 1649 in home isolation, and three in institutional quarantine.

The total recoveries are 15,628.