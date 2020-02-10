Murder accused gets 12 months for escaping police custody

A Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident who is facing a murder charge appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts was on Monday and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for escaping lawful custody.

Twenty-six-year-old Terrence Pitt called ‘Sonna Boy’ or ‘Shots’ of Third Street, Timehri, East Bank Demerara appeared before Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan who handed down the sentence.

Pitt was slapped with two charges on his first court appearance before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The first charge stated that on October 5, 2019, at Hummingbird Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Darrell Breedy during the course of a robbery.

It was further alleged that between November 11 and November 12, 2019, at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown, while in custody pending an investigation for murder, he escaped from custody.

It was reported that Breedy, a court tout was shot in the abdomen when masked bandits entered his home on October 5, 2019.

Two-armed bandits reportedly removed a several window panes to gain entry into the home. While in the house, one of the men rushed into Breedy’s bedroom, while the other ran into Breedy’s step-daughter’s room to keep her quiet.

Breedy was shot after he put up a fight with the two-armed bandits. The bandits carted a television set and $11,000.

Pitt was subsequently arrested and was taken to CID Headquarters, where he escaped while being interrogated.

A wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest. Pitt is expected to make his next court appearance on February 14, 2020.