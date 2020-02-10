Pedal cyclist killed after colliding with minibus

Fifty-seven-year-old Terrence D’Aguiar, a pedal cyclist of Lot 2 Cottage Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara is the latest road fatality after he was struck down by a minibus on Sunday evening.

Based on reports received, the minibus bearing registration number BXX 3501 was proceeding along the Planters’ Hall Public Road, Mahaicony, ECD when the now dead man made a sudden turn thus causing the left-side of the minibus to come into contact with him.

As a result of the collision, D’Aguiar fell onto the road surface where he received injuries to his head and neck.

He was picked up by the said driver in an unconscious state and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was detected; he is in custody assisting with the investigation.