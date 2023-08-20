Multiple Caribbean Airlines flights canceled

(Trinidad Guardian) Hundreds of passengers arriving at Piarco International Airport hoping to board a flight were left disappointed this morning as they were greeted with news of cancelations.

Guardian Media understands from passengers at the airport, they were told a severe staff shortage at Caribbean Airlines is to blame.

Caribbean Airlines, in a post on social media, blamed the cancelations on “resource constraints”

Guardian Media can confirm flights to Tobago, Orlando, Miami, St Lucia, Guyana, Ft Lauderdale have all been canceled.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.

--- ---