MoU signed for visa-free travel between Ghana, Guyana

The Governments of Ghana and Guyana have signed agreements, paving the way for its citizens to travel between the two countries without the requirement of a visa.

The decision to end visa requirements to travel between Guyana and Ghana were solidified by agreements, signed on Tuesday by Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Karen Cummings and her Ghanaian counterpart, Shirley Botchway.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon explained that the abolition of the visa requirement applies to diplomatic, official and regular passport holders.

“In the initial stages, they will be entitled to 90 days without having to renew, but after 90 days they will; be required to renew based on the laws of the respective countries,” Harmon explained.

Ghana and Guyana last November signed an Air Services Agreement, marking a commitment to have direct flights between the two countries.

It was signed by Minister of Aviation of Ghana, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda and Guyana’s corresponding minister Annette Ferguson.

Nari Williams-Singh, Director General of Jamaica Civil Aviation, had explained during the ICAO Air Transport Meeting last year that the Caribbean and African Governments need to collaborate more to give their citizens a reason to travel across the continent, to create a demand.

At the same meeting, Ramesh Lutchmedial, an aviation consultant, explained that it currently takes at minimum 38 hours to get from Georgetown, Guyana to Accra, Ghana after passing through North America and England, but this can be reduced to an estimated eight hours if there are direct flights.