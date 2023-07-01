Motorcyclist killed in WCD accident

A motorcyclist was killed on Friday evening after his bike crashed head-on into another motorcycle on the West Coast Demerara road.

Dead is 26-year-old motorcyclist Muneshwar Singh of Lot 7 Cornelia Ida, WCD.

The accident occurred sometime around 18:02 hrs on the Leonora Public Road, WCD. The other motorcycle was driven by a 19-year-old of Anna Catherina, WCD.

According to police reports, the teenager was proceeding East along the northern side of the road at a fast rate of speed on motorcycle #CL 9563 when he overtook a red motorcar and lost control of his bike, which flipped and collided with motorcycle #CM 1052, driven by Singh, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, both drivers fell onto the road surface and received injuries on their bodies.

Singh was picked up by public-spirited persons in an unconscious state, while the 19-year-old was picked up in a conscious state.

The two motorcyclists were rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they received medical attention.

Singh succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. The 19-year-old motorcyclist was treated and later sent away, after which he was arrested and placed into custody.

A breathalyzer test was conducted, and no trace of alcohol was found in his system.

Meanwhile, Singh’s body is at Sandy’s Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

--- ---