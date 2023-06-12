Motorcyclist killed in Mandela Avenue accident

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was last evening killed in an accident involving a motor lorry which occurred at around 23:50hrs along the Nelson Mandela Avenue roadway.

Dead is Lakeram Etwaroo of Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police said the truck driver related that he was proceeding along the southern side of the road, when he stopped at a traffic light. At the time, he said there was a greenlight for vehicles proceeding straight ahead but the turning light was red.

When the turning light turned green, the truck driver said he proceeded to turn onto the John Fernandes Access Road when the motorcyclist collided with the left side rear wheel of the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway where he received injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned and the motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of motor lorry but he had no trace of alcohol in his breath. The driver is in custody as investigations continue.

--- ---