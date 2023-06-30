Motorcyclist killed in Linden accident

Motorcyclist Sheldon Solomon, a resident of Lot 36 Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, died on Thursday after a collision resulted when a car turned into his path along the Kara Kara Public Road at Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that the accident, which occurred at 08:00h, involved motorcycle CL 9293 driven by 27-year-old Solomon and motorcar PZZ 8967 driven by a 24-year-old resident of Kara Kara, Linden.

According to Police, Solomon was proceeding east along the northern side of the Kara Kara Public Road at a fast rate on his motorcycle, while motorcar PZZ 8967 was proceeding south on Thomas Street (an access road). The motorcar turned west onto the main road and ended up in the path of the motorcycle, and a collision resulted.

Solomon sustained serious injuries from the impact of that collision, and was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. He, however, succumbed to his injuries on the way to Georgetown.

The driver of the motorcar is in custody, the Police have said, adding that a breathalyzer test conducted on him had detected no trace of alcohol in his system.

