Uncle defending 9-Y-O nephew stabbed to death

An uncle who attempted to defend his nine-year-old nephew from being assaulted has been stabbed to death.

Dead is 34-year-old Dellon Waterman, called “Puppi”, of Lot 2 (c) Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Reports are that the labourer was stabbed at about 18:15h on Wednesday by a 22-year-old man, who escaped after the murder.

On Thursday, Police said Waterman had intervened in an assault against his nine-year-old nephew, which was being perpetrated by the suspect along the Riverview Access Road, and this had led to an argument which escalated into a fight.

According to Police, during the scuffle, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, stabbed Waterman to his left side chest and made good his escape.

Following the stabbing, the victim managed to walk home, and subsequently collapsed. The Police were called, and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say checks were made for the suspect, but he was not found. An investigation is in progress.

