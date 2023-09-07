Motorcyclist killed in G/town accident after failing to stop at intersection

A motorcyclist, who is yet to be identified, was during the wee hours of today killed in an accident along North Road and Camp Street, Georgetown.

Police said the crash occurred at around 1:10hrs and involved a motorcar PNN 7200 and the motorcycle CJ 4079. The car was being driven by a 39-year-old resident of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Based on the investigation, police said the motorcycle was proceeding west along North Road at a fast rate of speed and on the approach at the intersection of North Road and Camp Street, where a traffic light was flashing red in his direction, the motorcyclist failed to stop.

As such, he collided with the left front portion of the car which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Camp Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance, ending up near a concrete fence on the western pavement. He sustained injuries to his head and body.

The motorcyclist was picked up by a Police Patrol in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The body is at Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary waiting to be identified.

The car driver is in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

