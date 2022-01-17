Motorcyclist injured in East Canje accident

A 26-year-old motorcyclist of King Street, Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six was on Sunday morning injured in an accident which occurred along the Cumberland Public Road.

Injured is Avesh Narain who was riding motorcycle CK 128, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

Reports are that as the man was riding his bike south along the eastern drive lane, a motorcar, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, made a sudden turn into the path of the motorbike.

As a result, the two vehicles collided causing the motorcyclist to fall onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited citizen in a conscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated him for a fractured right leg and later transferred him to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was further treated and admitted a patient in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the motorcar was taken into custody assisting with the investigations.