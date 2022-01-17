Garbage dumped at Durban Park, Durey Lane after massive cleanup campaign

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

WARNING: PLEASE DESIST FROM DUMPING GARBAGE IN THE CITY

The Guyana Police Force is once again appealing to the public to DESIST from dumping garbage in and around the city of Georgetown.

The Police Force has noted that a quantity of garbage has been dumped at D’Urban Park, Georgetown – just two days after a major clean-up exercise was executed in Georgetown.

This latest irresponsible behaviour came on the heels of a similar incident of the illegal dumping of garbage in Durey Lane, Campbellville, Georgetown on Sunday after the area was previously cleaned during a massive clean-up exercise in the City over the weekend led by His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The police are currently conducting an investigation, including the reviewing of CCTV cameras, aimed at identifying the person or persons responsible as well as anyone found to be littering the city through the unlawful disposal of garbage.

The Guyana Police Force is cautioning members of the public that it is unlawful to be dumping garbage in the city of Georgetown and its environs, and anyone found doing so will face the FULL FORCE OF THE LAW.

In an effort to restore Georgetown to its former glory as the ‘Garden City’, President Ali, over the weekend, led a massive clean-up exercise during which he announced plans to install security cameras coupled with increased police presence at several known unauthorised dump sites across the city to prevent the illegal disposal of garbage.

More than two dozen unauthorized dumpsites in 13 communities around Georgetown were targeted during the two-day city-wide clean-up exercise.