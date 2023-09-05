Motorcyclist dies in Berbice accident

A 43-year-old motorcyclist this morning died in an accident along the Number 19 Public Road, East Coast Berbice Highway.

He has been identified as Ajay Ramchand of Nigg, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into a lorry, resulting in it bursting into flames.

“Enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the said public road at a rate of about 65 KMP/H when motorcycle # CK 5854, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, overtook a car and, in the process, collided with the front centre portion of the lorry,” a press release outlined.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The lorry driver is presently in custody, assisting with the investigation.

