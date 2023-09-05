Pensioner killed in Mahaicony accident

A 71-year-old man is now dead following an accident which occurred today along the Zealand Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), involving a motorcycle and a motorcar.

Dead is Beersain Udho, of Huntley, Mahaicony, ECD, who was the motorcyclist.

Police said the motorcyclist was proceeding behind a motorcar, heading west along the southern driving lane.

The driver of the motorcar, a 63-year-old man, said he slowed down and then made a turn, and in the process of turning, the motorcyclist collided with the right-side front door.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist received injuries on his body. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious condition and taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

