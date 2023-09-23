Mother on e-bike crushed by truck while on way to picking up son

A young mother from Canal No. 2 on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) lost her life on Friday afternoon when she was crushed by a truck wwhile riding an electric bike on her way to pick up her son from school.

The dead woman has been identified as Fareeza Majeed, a 26-year-old mother of one from Bellewest, Canal No. 2, WBD.

According to information received from one of the woman’s relatives, the accident occurred around 14:00h on Friday.

Majeed worked as a domestic worker for a family in Bellewest, Canal No. Two.

She had just left work on her E-bike to collect her only son from the Belle West Primary School when the tragic accident took place.

“We are not 100% certain of the details as some of us didn’t go, but I heard she was riding her bike, and somehow fell, and the truck crushed her head,” the relative explained.

The relative added that the sudden loss of the woman has left their family in shock and deep sorrow.

“She didn’t deserve to die like this. Imagine leaving to go and pick up your only child, and this happens to you. You work very hard to take care of your child, and your life gets snatched away. That’s unfair. Her son didn’t get to say goodbye to his mother, and she didn’t get to say goodbye to him.”

Only recently, the Guyana Government amended the laws for electric bikes to be registered and licensed.

Back in July, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) started registration of e-bikes to comply with the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.

These amendments subject electric bikes to the same regulations as motorcycles, aiming to address the rising number of road fatalities and incidents involving e-bikes.

Authorities have also expressed concerns about the misuse of e-bikes, with children and individuals unaware of traffic laws often using them on roadways.

--- ---