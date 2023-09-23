Berbice fisherman arrested following discovery of 3.8 kilos of marijuana

Police Mobile patrol in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested a fisherman after a quantity of marijuana was found in his house.

Acting on information, the ranks went to the suspect’s residence at Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice on Friday at about 19:30h.

A search was conducted during which the cops found six parcels wrapped with transparent plastic and black plastic bags, along with bed sheets, towels, and a jersey.

An examination was carried out on the six parcels, and a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was unearthed.

The suspected narcotic was weighed and amounted to 3,845 grams.

The 26 year old fisherman is in custody assisting with the investigations.

