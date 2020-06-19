More teachers from Region One test positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Education has announced that a total of eleven teachers from the Moruca sub-district, Region One (Barima Waini) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of noon, Friday, June 19, 2020.

The Ministry had announced last night that six teachers from the Santa Rosa Primary School were found to be COVID-19 positive.

The Regional Health Officer (RHO) has since advised that with the increasing number of 23 of confirmed cases in the Moruca sub-district, the situation there is now deemed as ‘community transmission’.

Additionally, the RHO has requested a community lockdown for a period of fourteen days.

The Department of Education, under guidance from the Ministry of Education, with effect from Friday, June 19, 2020, has closed all schools in the sub-district until the spread is contained.

Meanwhile, alternative methods of engagement are being implemented to ensure that the learners of Grades 6 and 11 who are affected at this time, are prepared to write the National Grade Six Assessment and the Caribbean Secondary Certificate Examinations, respectively.

The Ministry is also reminding teachers who are affected that “our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families at this time”.

“We wish to reiterate that the health, well-being and safety of all our teachers and learners across the country continue to be our main priority during this season of engagement and examinations. The MoE remains resolute in closely monitoring the situation,” the Ministry said in a statement.