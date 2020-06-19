6 teachers among new COVID-19 cases

Six teachers from the Santa Rosa Primary School in Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are among the 12 new cases announced by the Ministry of Public Health on Thursday.

They have since been taken into institutional isolation.

In a statement late last night, the Ministry of Education revealed that the teachers had volunteered on May 25th, 2020 to distribute hampers to parents in the community.

The Ministry contended that schools in Region One were never opened on June 8th, 2020, and the affected teachers never came into contact with children or teachers from that school or any other school.

“Schools in Region One have been closed since March 16th 2020,” the Ministry pointed out.

Notwithstanding, the remaining 26 teachers of the school in question were asked to self-quarantine.

Guyana’s has now recorded a total of 183 COVID-19 cases.