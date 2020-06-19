Appeal Court hearing on motion to stop election declaration adjourned to 11am tomorrow

The hearing of a Notice of Motion filed in the Court of Appeal by the APNU/AFC supporter, Eslyn David, began on Friday morning before Justices Dawn Gregory Barnes, Rishi Persaud and Brassington Reynolds at Guyana’s Court of Appeal.

Today’s hearing was for case management. The case will continue at 11:00h tomorrow for a hearing.

At tomorrow’s hearing each lawyer will be given 30 minutes for their oral submissions. However, they all have by the end to today to file their affidavits in response.

The legal action was filed by Attorney Mayo Robertson on behalf of David of Pike Street, North Sophia, Georgetown.

It named Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, GECOM Chair (retired) Justice Claudette Singh, the Guyana Elections Commission, and Attorney General of Guyana Basil Williams as respondents.

David, an APNU/AFC supporter is asking for a series of orders to stop GECOM from moving ahead with the declaration of the results from the March 2 elections.

Lowenfield was expected to submit his final elections report to GECOM on Thursday, but failed to do so after he was served with a mere legal notice of the intent.

This, coupled with the fact that the seven-member Commission did not have the quorum to convene its meeting due to the absence of two of the three APNU/AFC nominated commissioners, forced the GECOM Chair to postpone the much- anticipated meeting that would have paved the way for a final declaration and eventual swearing in of PPP/C’s Dr Irfaan Ali as the new President of Guyana.

On Thursday, PPP/C’s General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo contended that the Notice of Motion filed in the Court of Appeal by the APNU/AFC supporter is a “disguised” elections petition.