Mocha Arcadia continues to benefit from Gov’t interventions

The community of Mocha Arcadia on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) is positioned to experience sustained development through the government’s initiatives.

This is according to the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who spoke during a public engagement held at the Mocha Community Centre on Tuesday.

The engagement was spearheaded by United States Congressman, Jonathan Jackson.

In his brief address, Minister McCoy highlighted the government’s dedication to development and commended the collaborative effort that brought progress directly to the community.

“The partnership that has been extended by this village, especially over the last three years, as we work together to move the community forward, is one that is truly impressive and continues to enjoy our admiration and support as a government,” the minister said.

The public affairs minister outlined that while Guyana’s achievements are tremendous against global and regional challenges, there is still work to be done to achieve full prosperity.

He assured that the PPP/C government will continue to work assiduously towards this goal.

“We have so much to celebrate in terms of our diversity, our ethnic diversity, [and] in terms of our progress and our development and of course the way we are manoeuvring the challenges that exist amongst us as a country… the global challenges and our own internal challenges. Nevertheless, [we are] moving along in the way that many of our Guyanese brothers and sisters are proud of,” he added.

Much like in the rest of the country, the government’s programmes continue to have a positive impact on Mocha Arcadia.

Infrastructural developments have swept through the community. One such example is the rehabilitation of the Nelson Street bridge and several community roads.

Farming in Mocha has also received a welcome boost, with agricultural input and equipment delivered to enhance land preparation efforts.

Education has also been expanded through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programmes, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training, and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship initiative.

Additionally, Mocha Arcadia has also indirectly benefitted from ease of transportation and greater connectivity through the construction of the Heroes Highway. Meanwhile, Congressman Jackson vowed to be a listening ear for the community.

--- ---