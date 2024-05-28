GPHC performs landmark reproductive surgery

Full Statement:

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is proud to announce a remarkable medical achievement by a dedicated team of gynecologists and obstetricians led by Dr. Rafi Rozan, Head of Department, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, GPHC.

This life-changing mission enabled a patient, who had been struggling with secondary infertility due to completely blocked fallopian tubes, to finally conceive and deliver a healthy baby girl.

The patient, a vibrant and determined 40-year-old woman, had faced the heartbreak of secondary infertility for years due to a complete blockage of both fallopian tubes. Her dreams of extending her family seemed out of reach. However, with the intervention and expertise of Dr. Rozan, a specialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and the unwavering dedication of his medical team, including Dr. Radha Sookraj, Nirvanie Singh, and Dr. Amanda Gray, a glimmer of hope began to shine through.

Patients with fallopian tube occlusion can pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF), a costly process not currently available at public health facilities in Guyana. Additionally, reproductive surgeries, which can serve as a primary treatment, enhance IVF outcomes, or preserve fertility, may also be considered.

Fertilization occurs in the fallopian tubes, where the egg and sperm meet. These tubes act as passageways, moving the fertilized egg to the uterus for implantation and development. Tubal occlusion obstructs this critical process, but successful surgery can lead to multiple pregnancies, unlike IVF, which must be repeated for each pregnancy attempt.

Tubal blockage can result from pelvic surgery adhesions, infections, or endometriosis, and can be distal, proximal, or complete in one or both tubes. When both fallopian tubes are obstructed and certain criteria are met, tubal reconstructive surgery, preferably performed laparoscopically, can restore the anatomical and functional integrity of the tubes. It is important to note that not all tubal disorders are repairable; for instance, hydrosalpinx requires salpingectomy followed by IVF due to its negative impact on implantation and pregnancy rates.

In this case, Dr. Rozan and his team performed a bilateral tubal reconstructive tuboplasty surgery. This meticulous procedure addressed the patient’s fallopian tube blockages, representing a crucial step in restoring her reproductive health. The precision and care with which the surgery was executed paved the way for a successful pregnancy.

As the patient recovered, anticipation grew. Just a few months later, her pregnancy test returned positive, heralding a new chapter in her life. Despite the journey’s challenges, her resilience and the exceptional care provided by the medical team at GPHC ensured a healthy pregnancy and a safe delivery. On Monday, May 20th, 2024, the patient joyfully cradled her newborn baby girl, a testament to GPHC’s medical innovation, specialized care, and the unwavering spirit of a determined couple.

The newborn baby girl was initially placed in the care of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after birth and was later transferred to the Neonatal step-down unit at GPHC. She is expected to be discharged soon, bringing immense joy to her family and the dedicated medical team who made this possible.

This successful outcome highlights GPHC’s commitment to providing advanced reproductive care and the profound impact of skilled medical intervention on patients’

