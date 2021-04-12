‘Missing Guyanese’ feared dead after boat capsizes while illegally entering US from The Bahamas

The four Guyanese men who disappeared after travelling from Guyana to The Bahamas in January 2021 are now feared dead.

The men are a father of two, Kevin Sukraj also called “Davin” of Lot C 40 Block R Sophia, Greater Georgetown; his cousin, Krishna Sukraj, and two friends Rayan Bhodoo and Anil Deonarine.

Family members had contacted this publication to express concerns about the disappearance of the men, who had reportedly gone to the Caribbean island for a two-week vacation.

According to the family, on January 10, 2021, Sukraj reportedly contacted his relatives in Guyana and informed them that police had raided the 2 Sister Hotel at Bimini, Bahamas and confiscated their passports.

The men also accused Bahamian officials of “getting them on a royal run-around to get back their documents.” Further a sister of Sukraj related that the last time the family heard from the father of two was on February 10, 2021 when he allegedly went back to the Police Station to get his passport so that he can return home.

INews has since been informed from reliable sources that the four men had gone to The Bahamas with the intention of illegally travelling to the United States.

This publication was provided with a recording between a US Coast Guard and the relatives of Sukraj who are residing in the US.

In that recording, the US Coast Guard was updating the relatives of the search and rescue mission after the four men along with two others disappeared when the boat in which they were travelling capsized off Fort Pierce in February 2021.

During the update, the members of the US Coast Guard were heard telling the relatives of Sukraj that after more than 63 hours of search over a three-day period, there were no signs of the missing men. Several boats and aircraft were used in the mission but all came up empty-handed.

When contacted on Monday, Geeta Sukraj who had initially provided this publication with the report, claimed that the family was not aware of incident and held out that her brother travelled to The Bahamas for a vacation, and that he had no intention of illegally entering the US.