Finance Officer at Police Force charged with fraud

A Finance Officer attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was today hauled before the court on two counts of fraud.

Assistant Superintendent Kurt Smith appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he was not required to plea to the indictable charges.

It is alleged that between December 18 and December 28, 2020 Smith conspired with others to falsify a payment account to the sum of $1,350,000 to show that meals were supplied to ranks of the Riot Unit training during December 1 to December 15, 2020.

It was further alleged, Smith falsified a payment account to sum $465,000 to show that meals were supplied to ranks of Riot Unit training during December 1 to December 15, 2020.

He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Mark Waldron, who, in his bail application claimed that Smith was executing his duties in signing the documents. He added that Smith was not aware of any shady transactions.

As such, he requested bail in a reasonable sum for his client. Smith was released on bail in the sum of $200,000. He is expected to make his next court appearance on May 14.