Missing Berbice man found beheaded in drain; Venezuelans arrested

The body of 43-year-old Chetram Ramjattan, of Kilcoy Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, has been found in a drain within the same community, a few days after he was reported missing.

Ramjattan, called “Buck Crab”, who worked as a labourer, lived alone but would often visit his sister, Kamladai Ramjattan.

The sister told this publication that she last saw her brother on Saturday, November 25 when he had visited her at her home. She explained that on that day, her brother had left her house to go visit their other sibling and was going to return, but, he never did.

This morning at around 07:00hrs, however, the man’s butchered remains were found in a drain at Kilcoy Settlement; the drain is situated behind a house occupied by several Venezuelan nationals.

Reports are that his head was decapitated.

The foreigners have since been taken into police custody. This publication understands that the suspects include two men and a woman. They have since reportedly confessed to killing the man.

