Minister Todd talks with Venezuelan counterpart on need to maintain peace in the region

The Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation today held a telephonic conversation with the Honourable Yvan Gill, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela which was initiated by His Excellency Carlos Amador Pérez Silva, Ambassador of Venezuela to Guyana.

Minister Todd expressed concern over the recent actions emanating from Caracas over the last 24 hours which were in direct violation of the Order of the International Court of Justice on December 1, 2023. He reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the resolution of the controversy through the ongoing judicial process and encouraged Venezuela to participate in the case before the Court.

Minister Todd further reiterated Guyana’s commitment to the respect for international law and the need for the maintenance of peace and security in the region. He encouraged respect for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

December 6, 2023

