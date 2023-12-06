10 children to undergo life-changing surgeries as GPHC collaborates with GOLI

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) today announced its continued collaboration with Gift of Life International (GOLI) for the second Paediatric Cardiac Mission of 2023.

Building on the success of the March mission, where eight young patients underwent life-changing surgeries, this ongoing initiative aims to extend the healing touch to even more children in need.

Ten young patients, ranging from 8 months to 16 years old, have been identified to undergo critical cardiac surgeries during this week-long mission, providing them with a renewed chance at a healthy and vibrant life.

The mission kicked off with thorough screenings conducted by a collaborative team of medical professionals from GPHC and GOLI, ensuring a tailored and comprehensive approach to address each patient’s unique needs.

This international collaboration boasts a dedicated team of 22 experts hailing from the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Chile, Colombia, and Australia. Working seamlessly with the support of 50 staff members from Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, this diverse group of professionals serves as a beacon of hope for children facing cardiac challenges.

Beyond the immediate impact, this joint effort reflects a broader commitment to paediatric cardiac care. Three additional missions are already scheduled for 2024, underlining the shared dedication of GPHC and GOLI to making a lasting difference in the lives of children in the region and beyond.

--- ---