Minister Benn says Police to ensure compliance with wearing face masks in public

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, has reiterated that the Guyana Police Force will intensify its actions in ensuring that all persons comply with the necessary health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing their face masks.

The Ministry of Health has now made it mandatory for persons to wear face masks in public.

Minister Benn explained that law enforcement officers have already been traversing the streets and visiting specific venues known to have large gatherings. He remains adamant that persons will be charged once caught disobeying the outlined mandatory measures, DPI reported.

While there were no specifics of the amount of fine one may have to pay, the Minister noted that persons will receive warnings twice before facing the Courts.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has re-emphasised the importance to guard against COVID-19.

He noted that while persons endeavour to wear their masks, it must be done correctly. This means the face mask should cover the nose, mouth and chin. When not in use, the mask should be safely stowed away or discarded and not be placed on any other part of the face or neck.