Guyanese technicians ready for work after overseas training

The first group of Guyanese operations and maintenance trainees recently returned home after an extensive 18-month training programme in Canada which was organised by ExxonMobil Guyana.

They will soon be deployed to the FPSO Liza Destiny where they will be employed by Destiny operator SBM Offshore, in support of ExxonMobil and its partners, to produce Guyana’s oil and gas.

Next month, the trainees will transition from the classroom to the on-the-job training component to become offshore operations and maintenance technicians.

“We are delighted with the commitment and progress of the trainees during the programme in Canada and pleased to have more Guyanese joining the offshore oil and gas operations in such highly-skilled roles. Growing local content and providing meaningful employment opportunities for Guyanese and Guyanese companies is a priority for ExxonMobil,” ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge said.

SBM Offshore Country Manager Herve Laurioux believes the programme demonstrates SBM Offshore’s and ExxonMobil’s commitment to ensure that Guyanese are meaningfully engaged in every aspect of their work in the country.

“SBM Offshore welcomes the new technicians to our team in Guyana. We are happy to see them join our Guyanese workforce, and proud to see them participate in our long-term commitment to the country,” Laurioux said.

Initially, the trainees were introduced to basic systems training in four disciplines: electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and operations. This was followed by hands-on work in a classroom setting and now they will put their training to work on the FPSO where they will be mentored by experienced experts from SBM Offshore and other business partners.

The development model for operations and maintenance employees is designed for trainees to advance from trainee technician to fully qualified technician over a period of time with certification and validation check points along the way. They will replace experienced international workers over the coming years.

More than 2,000 Guyanese are working on ExxonMobil activities in Guyana, which represents 55% of the total workforce.