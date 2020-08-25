UG takes academic courses for new semester online due to COVID-19

Following is a statement from the University of Guyana:

NOTICE

ACADEMIC SCHEDULE SEMESTER 1,

2020/2021 Academic Year

The University of Guyana wishes to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19 the Institution will continue to work in safe mode online with essential services being performed on the University’s campuses. As such, UG will offer its courses (online) for Semester 1 of the 2020/2021 Academic Year.

Important Dates to Note for Semester 1 are as follow: The New Academic Year is scheduled to commence on October 5, 2020, however, Registration for New and Continuing Students will be held from August 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Orientation will be conducted (online) from October 5, 2020 to October 9, 2020 and the First Day of Classes will be on October 12, 2020.

The End of Period for late Registration is November 6, 2020, while the End of Period for the: 1.) Change of Registration, 2.) Requests for Transfers, 3.) Requests for Exemptions of Courses and 4.) Requests for Withdrawal from Courses is November 13, 2020.

The Deadline for Payment of Fees or Submission of Loan Award is November 27, 2020. Examination Period for Semester 1 will be held from January 25, 2021 to February 13, 2021. The Semester is scheduled to end on February 13, 2021.

Note, the situation will be reviewed and updated according for Semester 2. For Clarifications and Questions, Continuing Students may contact their Heads of Department, while New Applicants and the Public may call or whatsapp: 592-646-3824; 592-623-3159 between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm (Monday to Friday) or Email: [email protected] copy to [email protected] for Queries.