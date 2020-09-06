Miner shot during drinking spree at Blackwater Backdam  

A miner is now hospitalized after he was shot to his left foot during an argument with another man at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday.

The injured man has been identified as 30-year-old Nigel Benjamin also called “Pluto” of Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River.

Based on reports received, at about 3:30h on the day in question, Benjamin and the suspect, a 46-year-old miner of the said area were consuming alcohol at a popular shop when an argument broke out between them.

However, the suspect left the shop and went towards his home a short distance away and returned with a firearm in his hand. He reportedly discharged two rounds in the direction of the shop then approached Benjamin and discharged another round which struck him to the left foot.

Due to the injuries, the victim reportedly fell to the ground where he received further injuries to his face and abdomen. The suspect has since fled the scene.

Benjamin was picked up and taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was treated and admitted a patient. His condition is regarded as stable. The matter was reported and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect.