Security Officer attacked, stabbed to death in Port Kaituma

A Security Officer attached to the GECOM Office at Pork Kaituma, North West District (NWD) was on Saturday evening attacked and stabbed to death. The dead man has been identified as 75-year-old Earl Peters of Ballfield, Port Kaituma, NWD.

Based on reports received, at about 22:25h on the day in question, a businessman claimed that he was at home when he heard someone screaming for assistance. As such, he immediately went outside to investigate and found Peters lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Without hesitation, he went to the Port Kaituma Police Station where he made a report. A team of police ranks visited the scene at about 22:35h where they saw Peters lying on his back in an unconscious state.

At the time he was soaked in blood from injuries to his abdomen, left side head and left wrist.

He was picked up and rushed to the Port Kaituma Public Hospital where he briefly regained consciousness and told Police that he was attacked and stabbed by an unknown man.

Peters later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention. No arrest was made in connection with the murder.