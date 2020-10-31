Miner hospitalised with stab, chop wounds after being attacked in Arakaka

A miner was on Friday attacked in Arakaka, North West District, during which he sustained stab and chop wounds.

Injured is 35-year-old Michael Lynch of Mabaruma, NWD. The incident occurred sometime around 17:30h on Friday at 14 Miles Access Road, Arakaka NWD.

The police said Lynch was going to work on the Access Road at 14 Miles, Arakaka, along with the suspect, who is known as “Puppy”, along with an identifiable male. The suspect and the male, who were seen consuming alcoholic beverages together earlier, stopped back and the victim continued along the journey.

The suspect then attacked Lynch from behind and stabbed him to his left side lower back. Puppy then chopped the victim to his left wrist and left side of his face with a cutlass.

After the attack, Lynch made his way to the Arakaka Health Centre where he was seen and examined by the Medex on duty and admitted.

The matter was report to the Arakaka Police Outpost, after which the police visited and interviewed the victim, who was later referred to the Pakera District Hospital for Further medical attention.

Lynch is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The police said the suspect is not yet arrested.