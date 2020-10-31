Home The Piper EYEWITNESS EYEWITNESS: Another day… another giveaway
Recent Articles
Schools to reopen on Nov 9 for Grades 10, 11, 12
The Education Ministry on Saturday announced that schools will be reopened on November 9 for 'face-to-face' classes. However, this reopening is only for students of...
EYEWITNESS: Another day… another giveaway
EYEWITNESS INEWS -
When it comes to giveaways, Santa Claus has nothing on the PNC!! And it’s not that Santa comes around only one night a year...
Miner hospitalised with stab, chop wounds after being attacked in Arakaka
A miner was on Friday attacked in Arakaka, North West District, during which he sustained stab and chop wounds. Injured is 35-year-old Michael Lynch of...
Cop in serious condition after swerving from horse on ECD road
A Police Constable is now hospitalised in a serious condition after swerving from a horse which had come into their path while riding on...
Gunman robs money changer, stallholder at Corriverton Market
A money changer and a market stallholder were on Friday morning robbed at gunpoint by a lone bandit outside the Corriverton Market in Berbice. The...
$48M well for Diamond by December
The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has said that the new $48 million well currently being drilled at Diamond, East Bank Demerara will be completed...
Canada’s envoy here appointed High Commissioner to Barbados
The Government of Canada today announced that that its High Commissioner based here (Georgetown), Lilian Chatterjee, has been named High Commissioner to Barbados. Chatterjee was...
Neesa Gopaul murder appeal: Convicted killers argue evidence was prejudicial
In an effort to quash their March 2015 conviction for the murder of 16-year-old Neesa Gopaul, her mother, Bibi Gopaul and Jarvis Small on...
Special Purpose Unit head terminated with immediate effect
The Government of Guyana has terminated the employment of Mr. Colvin Health-London with immediate effect. Mr. London was employed by the Government to head the...
45 new Covid cases recorded; 10 in ICU
Guyana has recorded 45 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,143 as of October 30, 2020. The total number of deaths...