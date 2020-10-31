Cop in serious condition after swerving from horse on ECD road

A Police Constable is now hospitalised in a serious condition after swerving from a horse which had come into their path while riding on the Railway Embankment.

The accident occurred sometime around 01:30h at the Buxton Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The injured cop has been identified has 27-year-old Athea Garnette, a Police Constable stationed at the Cove and John Police Station, and who resides at lot 85 Enmore North, ECD.

According to police reports, Garnette was riding motorcycle, CK 664, with pillion rider 30-year-old Jomo Thompson, of lot 196 South Betterhope, ECD, heading west on the Railway Embankment.

While in the vicinity of Buxton, an unbranded horse came out from the Friendship Access Road onto the Railway Embankment and into the path of motorcycle. As a result, Garnette swerved further south to avoid a collision when he lost control of his bike and fell onto the road surface where he along with the pillon rider received injuries to their heads and their bodies.

They were picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where the pillon rider left without seeking medical attention and Garnette was seen and examined by doctor. He was then admitted a patient about 07:15h, suffering from a swelling of the brain and injuries to the mouth. His condition is regarded as serious, the police said.

Further enquiries are ongoing.