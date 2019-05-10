Miner fatally stabbed after refusing to give attacker alcohol

A 44-year-old miner of Princeville Village, Mahdia in Region Eight, was last evening fatally stabbed after he had earlier denied his attacker some alcohol.

Leavern Daniels was killed at around 23:45hrs by a man known as “Tattoo Nose”, police said in a statement.

Reports are that Daniels and a group of friends were consuming alcohol at a shop when the suspect approached their table and requested to join them.

However, the suspect was denied.

Police said the suspect became annoyed and threatened to kill Daniels.

Shortly after the victim departed and was on his way to a camp, when he was attacked and stabbed in the region of his abdomen by the suspect, police said.

Daniels was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahdia Hospital; the body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.