Brazilian navy ships in Guyana for military drills

Three ships belonging to the Brazilian Navy are currently in Guyana to conduct a military exercise, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has announced.

The vessels are docked at Port Georgetown and are berthed at the wharf at Coast Guard Ship Hinds (GDF Coast Guard Headquarters), Ruimveldt.

The patrol vessels, the NPa BRACUI, the NPa GUANABARA, and the NPa GUAIBA, form the Brazilian naval contingent which is conducting the 2019 edition of CARIBEX.

CARIBEX is an annual operation conducted by the Brazilian Navy, which sends a task force to navigate Caribbean waters and to visit ports of friendly nations in the region.

“The mission’s objective, is to carry out military drills at sea, in order to increase training and operational readiness among the ships involved, as well as to contribute to closer ties of friendship with the countries visited,” GDF said.

War and Sea Captain, Robledo de Lemos Costa e Sa commands the Brazilian military seafarers who number 121 in total.

As is customary, Captain Coata e Sa along with his senior naval officers, are scheduled to pay a Courtesy Call on Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Patrick West, prior to his contingent’s departure on Saturday morning.