Miner charged for murder of drinking buddy

A miner was on Monday arraigned for the murder of his drinking buddy when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Thirty-two-year-old, Mcnee Edwards of Waramadong Village, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 15, at Waramadong Village, Upper Mazaruni, he murdered Dorian Brown.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, the accused and Brown were imbibing alcohol at a shop, when an argument erupted.

It was then the accused allegedly pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed Brown. Brown was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The matter was reported and Edwards was later arrested. He had since confessed to the murder and was subsequently charged.

Edwards was remanded to prison and will make his next court appearance on December 16, 2019 at the Kamarang Magistrate’s Courts.